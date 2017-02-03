Cumberland Advocate

Headlines


  • Monica Zappa will be participating in her fourth Iditarod race, which begins in Fairbanks, Alaska on Monday, March 6th. Monica hopes to cut a day off of her last years time. Keep track of Monica’s progress at Iditarod.com. For further information on Monica check her website at Team Zappa.com. Good Luck Monica!
  • Adreanna Johnson goes in for two of her team leading 8 points in the girls loss to Barron. Photo by Bob Nugent
  • Cumberland Wrestlers Logan Steglich (left) and Gio Torres qualified to compete in the State Wrestling Tournament being held in Madison beginning Thursday night. Good luck guys!
  • Elida M. Penner
  • Wisconsin Ice Fishing Contest
  • Logan Steglich stands on top of the podium after claiming the 106 pound championship at the Ladysmith Invitational last Saturday.
  • They make you feel like dancing
On Monday, February 27, 2017, at 3:16 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a one vehicle rollover crash on County Road B near 25th Avenue east of Cumberland. Deputies...
Vera Anita (Kluge) Klopotek was born October 10, 1922, in Cumberland.  She was the daughter of Fred and Agatha (Rust) Kluge.  Vera was baptized as an infant on October 22, 1922, and later was...
DONNA MAE THOMPSON May 12, 1937 - February 16, 2017
