Cumberland Advocate

Police officers, school district staff and teachers, as well as business leaders from as far away as Portage came to Cumberland to participate in the Advanced ALICE (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) active shooter training program, hosted by the Cumberland Police Department. The purpose of Advanced ALICE training is to educate local and school-based law enforcement, as well as church, hospital, and workplace adminstrators and safety professionals about this researchedbased, proactive response approach to Violent Intruder events. Top: ALICE Instructor Joe Chavalia talks to the particpants about the Advanced ALICE training. Chavalia is the only Senior National Trainer in the US. Bottom: Class participants go through a mock drill.